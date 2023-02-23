February farmers' market at the showground will feature food and coffee

THE aroma of hot, fresh coffee and stalls full of locally grown produce: that's what will greet those attending this Saturday's Bathurst Farmers' Market.
The historic Bathurst Showground will be the location, as usual, and organisers say there will be plenty of local products and produce.
Among those attending will be Bathurst Honey Bee and Corey's Smoked Meats.
The market will be held from 8am to noon this Saturday, February 25 and entry will be by gold coin donation.
All proceeds from the market go towards local projects sponsored by Lions Club of Bathurst.
