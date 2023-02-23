Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List

February farmers' market at the showground will feature food and coffee

Updated February 23 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Atlas Davis and Jess Brennan at the farmers' market in December last year. Picture by Phil Blatch.

THE aroma of hot, fresh coffee and stalls full of locally grown produce: that's what will greet those attending this Saturday's Bathurst Farmers' Market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.