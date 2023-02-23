Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Master plan points to bigger, better health services at Bathurst Hospital

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A REDEVELOPED Bathurst Hospital is expected to be able to cater to the health needs of the city's existing and projected populations for many years to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.