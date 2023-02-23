A REDEVELOPED Bathurst Hospital is expected to be able to cater to the health needs of the city's existing and projected populations for many years to come.
The master plan was announced on Thursday, February 23, and spruiked as the next step in the delivery of the $200 million redevelopment of the public hospital.
While the concept, schematic and detailed designs are still to come, the plan pointed to significant building works that will support an expansion of health services.
Bathurst's health services have been in the spotlight in recent years, with concerns raised about the availability of services and staff shortages in particular.
An expanded emergency department and maternity services, along with improved paediatrics, mental health, inpatient and outpatient services, are all part of the master plan.
Daffodil Cottage will also be expanded, and dedicated palliative care beds are planned to be part of the redevelopment.
The bulk of the building works are set to occur on the Mitre Street side of the hospital.
Additional car parking facilities were also named as part of the master plan, although just where those spaces will be added is still being determined.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the master plan takes into account the health needs of the community now and into the future.
"One of the things I want to see, is to make sure that those basic services and those basic levels of services are continuing to be provided here in the local community," he said.
"... This hospital was built 15 years ago and it was meant to be able to cater for the community for 30 years. Well, it hasn't.
"That is why we are putting a $200 million investment into the hospital to be able to cater for the growing needs and the demands that are actually being put on the health service here in the local area."
Director of health intelligence and planning, Maryanne Hawthorn, said the master plan released on Thursday was informed by consultation with Health Infrastructure partners, Bathurst staff and the local health district.
The clinical services planning, which started in 2019, has also helped to identify what services needed to be the focus of the master plan.
Ms Hawthorn said the project team will be at the hospital over the next two weeks to speak to members of the public to get their feedback on the master plan.
"It's really, really important that we hear from the community and receive feedback from the community and our staff as to the design of this," she said.
"Our project team is going to be on site here for the next two weeks, so pop in, have a chat to them, give your feedback on the master plan."
Information sessions will take place in the hospital's main foyer at the following times:
There is also a project website online where people can provide feedback. Alternatively, people can email bathurst@health.nsw.gov.au or call (09) 9978 5432 to have their say on the master plan.
The feedback received will be considered during the design stages of the redevelopment.
"What we do with all of that feedback is we incorporate it into the next stage of design, which is the concept design ... and then we bring the concept design back, which we're hoping to do in about the middle of the year," Ms Hawthorn said.
At this stage, the revamped hospital is anticipated to become operational sometime in 2027.
