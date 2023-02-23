CITY Colts have the opportunity this Friday evening to not only set up an all-Bathurst final in the Bonnor Cup but to reach the final of the Twenty20 competition for the first time in club history.
It will be a tough matchup as Colts go up against Cavaliers at Wade Park, a team who went four from four in the pool stage of the competition and who are right in the mix for a top two finish in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition.
If Colts win it would set up just the third ever all-Bathurst decider, after Centennials bested St Pat's in the 1995-96 final and Centennials more recently accounted for Bathurst City in a thrilling 2017-18 finale.
"It'll be massive and awesome for Bathurst cricket for us to get through and set up an all-Bathurst final," Colts Twenty20 skipper Dave Henderson said.
"I think we're going along quite nicely. Obviously a couple of losses with our Saturday stuff makes it a lot tougher for us going ahead, but to win three of our four Bonnor Cup games is great."
That one match that Colts dropped happened to be against Rugby.
It came after the team had put in three flawless performances in the pool stage leading up to that game at Loco Oval.
Colts would love a chance to get a rematch against their Bathurst rivals but Henderson knows the team will need to value their wicket much better than what they did last time around.
"I think we've both got really good squads. Cavs have been one of the benchmarks on a Saturday, but going into a Twenty20 against them will provide a bit of a different game," he said.
"I think it's a format more suited for us than two day cricket but it should be a really exciting contest."
Colts will be without their latest centurion, BOIDC captain Russ Gardner, for this Friday's match but they'll welcome back Israel Symington and marquee player Luke Clarke for the semi-final.
Henderson himself will be looking to create more highlights for his side after he took nine first innings wickets for Colts in their recent win over Orange City.
This game will also act as a preview of the BOIDC final regular season round match between Colts and Cavs at Loco Oval.
The semi-final gets underway from 6.30pm.
