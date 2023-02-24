A STIRRING century from skipper Russell Gardner has City Colts in control heading into the second day of play against Bathurst City.
Gardner hit a score of 105 at Morse Park 1 last Saturday, as Colts took a 5-278 lead against their Redbacks rivals.
Heading into day two on Saturday, Colts are in a must-win situation, with a loss or a draw ruling them out of the finals before they take on Cavaliers in the last round of the season.
Gardner said he was pleased he could play his part in the big lead, but he just wants his team to go on with it this Saturday.
"It was really good to be able to spend time in the middle and do a job for the team," he said.
"We just needed to bat all day and build a total, so that was pleasing that we were able to do that.
"[Heading into day two], we'll have to see how the down pans out, how we progress.
"We've certainly put ourselves in a good position to place some pressure right from ball one, because they need to win as well. It'll be interesting to see what their approach will be."
Gardner said hot conditions the previous week helped him out as he brought up his century.
"It was a pretty hot week, all the way through, so the wicket was a bit dry and hard," he said.
"It still had and up and down bounce, and I felt [Bathurst City] bowled pretty well, it was just a matter of being patient.
"Being fairly dry, the outfit was quick as well, so anything that go through the infield, you got value for shots."
Heading into Saturday's must-win match, Gardner pointed to a number of bowlers that have the ability to cause Redbacks headaches.
"We've got a pretty good bowling attack from my view,"
"Hendo [David Henderson] is pretty consistent, Izzy [Israel Symington] has come into the side and has done some really good things.
"Then we've got Rogo [David Rogerson], who's had some terrific performances and then young Cooper and Matty Stephen.
"I'm spoilt for choice this week but it's a matter of that the guys who have the ball in their hand to being able to bowl it to the spot and sticking to the plan."
In other games, Ryan Peacock has already indicated that Rugby Union has already retired, with the Bulldogs well and truly in control at George Park 1 against ORC with a score of 5-352.
CYMS local rivals Orange City, batting the entire first day to bring up a score of 306 all out at Wade Park.
Cavaliers have already claimed a first innings win against at Centrals and will be hunting an outright when play resumes at Riawena Oval.
All games will resume at 1pm on Saturday.
