Western Advocate

See all the AFL fun at the Paul Kelly Cup

Updated February 25 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCHOOLS from across the city came together at Learmonth Park on Thursday to take part in the Paul Kelly Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.