See all the AFL fun at the Paul Kelly Cup

SCHOOLS from across the city came together at Learmonth Park on Thursday to take part in the Paul Kelly Cup.
Thursday was the first stage of the annual primary school Australian rules competition for Bathurst competitors, who are aiming to progress through to the Central West finals, Regional finals and then the state finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Assumption School won both the boys and girls' competitions at the Bathurst carnival back in 2020, but the initial COVID-19 breakout prevented the next carnival from taking place.
Holy Family then mimicked that effort the following year as their boys and girls each qualified from the local event.
