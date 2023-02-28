BATHURST local of 50 years Clarice Hangan was honoured to be surrounded by friends and family for her 90th birthday celebration.
While most of the 60 guests came from Bathurst, some made the trips from Dubbo, Port Macquarie and Brisbane to join Ms Hangan at the RSL on Saturday, February 18.
After growing up in Dubbo, Ms Hangan made the move to Bathurst around 50 years ago and has immersed herself in the community since.
While having celebrated her 90th birthday, Ms Hangan remains very active, participating in tenpin bowling and indoor bowls on a regular basis.
Her daughter Elizabeth Cheesman said it was a beautiful celebration and her mum was "just glowing" throughout the evening.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended the evening.
