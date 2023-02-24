SOFALA Show president Dave Murray has one eye on the weather forecast as the village's big day approaches.
"It's all on track," he said this week in the lead-up to Sunday's Sofala and District Annual A and H Show.
"I hope that the weather is not too hot and we don't get one of those nasty thunderstorms."
Mr Murray's wish for a pleasant day for the show is understandable considering the preparations for the event started all the way back in late September.
"We have working bees which tend to be a bit of a social outing - come along and have a chit-chat, a nice lunch," he said.
"We look and see what we need to do over the next five months.
"We try to do the hard things early, when it's cooler."
Rydal, between Bathurst and Lithgow, kicked off the district's 2023 show season when it held its event on February 4 and the Oberon Show (for which 3000 tickets were sold) followed on February 11.
The Sofala Show this Sunday, February 26 will then be followed by the Blayney Show on March 11 before the big one, the Royal Bathurst Show, is held from May 5 to 7.
Mr Murray said Sofala would be offering a big horse program, including an extensive sporting program after lunch; a "good variety" of stalls, including a lot of locals selling their wares; lots of free activities for kids (covered by the entry fee for the show); and craft, photography, art and flowers inside the pavilion.
Lots of chooks are also expected, he said.
"We have a chap coming from Mount David with an extensive display of sheep drenching equipment from the late 1920s, 30s onwards," Mr Murray said of the other attractions at the show.
"We also have the Bathurst Heritage Car Club coming along and there'll be a prospectors and fossickers program for kids."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bathurst will also be represented at the Sofala Show by a young group of highland dancers who will perform a couple of times during the day.
And the forecast for this Sunday? At this stage, a mostly sunny day and a top temperature of 30 degrees is predicted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.