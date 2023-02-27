Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Run4Pepper group growing with the goal of raising important funds

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT started as a few mates catching up for their physical and mental health has grown into a marathon mission to raise money for an important charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.