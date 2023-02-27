WHAT started as a few mates catching up for their physical and mental health has grown into a marathon mission to raise money for an important charity.
Brent Osborne and James Christie decided to meet every Saturday morning and run for half an hour, with the goal being to compete in the Sydney Half Marathon while raising money for Ronald McDonald House and the Sydney Children's Hospital.
After losing his daughter at 16 months old, both charities are very close to Mr Christie's heart.
So the Run4Pepper initiative began - a supportive group helping each other with their physical and mental health, all while raising money for a great cause.
"Brent and I basically sat down and had a bit of a chat and thought what can we do to get a bunch of people together and help everyone's mental health and things like that," Mr Christie said.
"The cherry on top for us is trying to give back as much funds to Ronald McDonald House and Sydney Kids.
"They helped our family out massively. I think we worked out that the whole time we were down in Sydney with our little girl, it would have been about $80,000 in accommodation, so whatever we can do to try and give back, we want to try to do."
The group has been meeting at 6am every Saturday for around two months now, and each week more members go along.
People can run, jog or walk at their own pace, with children and dogs also able to join the fun.
Group organiser Brent Osborne said whether people want to participate in the marathon or not, they are still welcome to join the group for a morning jog and a coffee afterwards.
"It's got a support arm to it as well, I suppose - a space for us all to come down, be around each other, support each other and improve our mental and physical health," he said.
"The marathon for me is just the cherry on top. I think we'll get more value out of coming down here on a Saturday morning, and obviously raising money is important."
Anyone interested in joining the jog can contact the group via the Run4Pepper Facebook page.
Those wanting to donate can do so online.
