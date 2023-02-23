HE'S been a hassle at times for Gayna Williams but now British Statesman is a back-to-back winner for the Bathurst trainer.
British Statesman ($2.10, Michael Heagney) started an odds-on favourite in Monday's Bathurst RSL Club Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,100 metres) on his home track and justified his tote.
It follows on from a dominant win earlier this month in his second career start, coming at the same venue.
The three-year-old son of Churchill will now head for a spell after his strong efforts this preparation.
The path towards the consecutive victories hasn't been an easy one but Williams said it's been worthwhile after seeing the gelding realise some of his potential.
"He's going well, this horse. He's certainly been a work in progress. He hasn't been easy. He's a hot horse and very immature," she said.
"At this stage we'll give him a spell. He's earned it. He's been up a while and he's done well this prep. We'll probably give him about six weeks off."
British Statesman got out soundly from the barriers and raced behind Urus at the head of the field.
Heagney brought the Williams runner along the outside of Urus on the turn for home and started to pull once he started working harder on the gelding at the 300m.
A wall of challengers sat just over a length away from the favourite with 200m to run but that was when British Statesman gained some extra ground over his rivals.
Midnight Dream ($8, Grant Buckley) closed well but was still over a length away at the finish line.
British Statesman dropped back from a 1,200m trip last start and Williams said he appeared to appreciate the shorter distance.
"I think it actually suited him. I was a little worried that Michael might have had to ride him a bit positive out of the gates. The horse has got enough early speed ... but since he's a hot horse he can overrace when you do that," she said.
"He looked very comfortable over the 1,100m today. It was a comfortable speed and tempo for him.
"We'd like to think that he could make it down to a Highway race at some point, but we'll take our time with him.
"He's a very insecure horse and immature so it will probably take some time for him to understand what he's doing but he's done a great job this prep."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.