HAVING used the services of headspace Bathurst growing up, John Attard knows just how pivotal the organisation can be to young adults, which is why he is now giving back.
Mr Attard is a member of the headspace Youth Reference Group, which gives him the opportunity to provide feedback around what the youth of Bathurst are needing to support their mental health.
The group plays an important role in the community and Mr Attard is encouraging more people to join.
"This is an important group to have in Bathurst because it gives an opportunity for the youth of Bathurst to have a voice and have a say in how mental health for young people can be better improved," he said.
"Having an organisation like headspace in Bathurst assisted me enormously, not only have I accessed their homework centre but I've also accessed their counselling services.
"That allowed me to debrief with an outsider and get things off my chest. I probably wouldn't be where I am or in the field I'm in without headspace."
The Youth Reference Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 5pm, with the next one scheduled for March 7.
Mr Attard urges anyone interested in being an advocate for youth mental health to head along to headspace for the next meeting, or get in contact to find out more information.
The group is open to anyone aged 16 to 25, however those under 16 can still join with parental permission.
This is the second time Mr Attard has joined the group, and he is looking forward to being a voice for the younger members of the community and working with some great people.
"I learnt so much the first time and, as a result, I'm relishing the opportunity to come back and give it another go," he said.
"It's a no pressure environment where everyone will feel welcomed."
