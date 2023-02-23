FOR THE first time in years, the Bathurst Athletics Club will have athletes competing in the NSW Junior Athletics Championships.
To be held in at the Sydney Olympic Park from Friday to Sunday, the Bathurst club will be represented by four athletes - Miller Rivett, Aaron Houston, Byron Rosier and Will Curtin.
Until recently, the club was known as Bathurst Little Athletics Club and in turn was affiliated with NSW Little Athletics and not NSW Athletics.
Since the rebrand, the club is now affiliated with NSW Athletics, which means club members can represent Bathurst at state championships instead of needing to link up with another club.
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said the event provides a pathway for the club's junior athletes.
"We haven't had any runners in this event for years and years because we haven't been affiliated. This is our first return," he said.
"As the club grows and our younger athletes come through, this gives us a pathway into senior competition.
"It gives us the ability to allow our athletes to have a pathway into senior athletics, if they wish to do to. It's affiliated with Athletics NSW and then the next level up is Athletics Australia and then World Athletics.
"The rules are slightly adjusted in Little Athletics, whereas the rules the athletes are competing under this weekend are World Athletics rules."
Rivett will be competing in the under 18s men's 3000 metres, Aaron Houston in both the under 20s 1500 metres para ambulant and 800 metres para ambulant, Rosier will contest the under 13s high jump and Curtin will contest the under 14s 800 metres and long jump.
Houston has only just transferred to the club, while young Curtin returns from injury to compete at the state titles.
Curtin said it's great for the club to be in the state titles.
"It's really good for the club because the idea is to have people in town who are both involved in athletics and who are passionate for athletics," he said.
"While Little Athletics are more come and go, the committee is really trying to build the club to where the vision is to have the senior guys take over the running of the club."
