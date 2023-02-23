THE Bells Line of Road is closed in both directions, for the second time in less then 24 hours, following a crash between two cars and a truck at Mount Tomah.
According to reports from Live Traffic, people remain trapped in the wreckage.
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the crash, which occurred seven kilometres west of Mount Tomah at about 4.15pm.
Live Traffic reports the road is closed in both directions. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Diversions are in place, with all traffic being redirected to the Great Western Highway.
Thursday afternoon's crash comes less than 24 hours after a separate incident Wednesday evening involving two trucks and a car, also on the Bells Line of Road at Mount Tomah, near Skyline Road.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Great Western Highway was also shut in both directions following a crash at Wentworth Falls, approximately 100 kilometres east of Bathurst.
On that occasion, emergency services, Transport for NSW and the Crash Investigation Unit, along with a helicopter and tow truck, were called to assist at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.