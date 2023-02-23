Western Advocate
Persons trapped after truck and cars collide, Bells Line of Road closed in both directions

Updated February 23 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:15pm
Another crash on the Bells Line of Road.

THE Bells Line of Road is closed in both directions, for the second time in less then 24 hours, following a crash between two cars and a truck at Mount Tomah.

