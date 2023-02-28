Western Advocate
Court

Guy Fitzpatrick, 45, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of contravening an AVO

By Court Reporter
February 28 2023 - 11:30am
Police suspected man was affected by alcohol as he appeared in court to protest AVO

INTOXICATED at court - as believed by police - to protest an apprehended violence order he breached the day before has added to a man's growing criminal record.

