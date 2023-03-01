Mother gave cops fake name after allegedly instigating fight

A SINGLE mum of two who disobeyed direct police orders and returned to a property when she was told to move on has been fined.
Kirra Chapman, 26, of Patterson Place, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 for failing to comply with a police direction.
According to police documents before the court, Chapman was at a Durham Street address at about 6.50am on January 1 this year when she allegedly instigated a fight.
Police arrived and asked Chapman for her name. Police said she did not accurately identify herself.
Police said that, due to Chapman causing someone fear and alarm, they issued a move on direction to her and she was told not to return.
They offered Chapman a lift, but she declined, so police followed her down the driveway of the address before they left.
Police said they were called to the location following more reports of fighting 30 minutes later and, as they arrived, they saw Chapman.
She was arrested, taken to the back of a caged police vehicle and asked why she gave a false name.
"Because. Why should I give you my real name when I never done (expletive) all?" Chapman said, according to police documents.
Chapman was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she was charged with the offence.
Chapman's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Hollis, told the court during submissions that his client relies on the pension and is raising two children on her own.
"Her record doesn't help and it's serious," Magistrate C Farnan said in reply.
Chapman was fined $50 for the offence.
