Raglan had an important role when a special visitor came to town | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 26 2023 - 5:00pm
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had Bathurst abuzz when they visited in 1982.

THIS week's photo shows Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, meeting with the official party made up of the Bathurst mayor Max Hanrahan, Liberal Member for Bathurst Dave Berry and police at Raglan Airport on Monday, October 11, 1982.

Raglan Airport, which was classified as a military airfield for the duration of the Second World War, was changed to a civil aerodrome in December 1946.

