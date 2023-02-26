Raglan Airport, which was classified as a military airfield for the duration of the Second World War, was changed to a civil aerodrome in December 1946.
Butler's Air Transport, an Australian airline founded by C. Arthur Butler, operated air transport, primarily among NSW airports, from 1934 until 1959. This civil air service operated from Raglan to Sydney.
Mr J.B. Chifley opened Raglan as a civilian aerodrome and, ironically, it was used not long after to fly his body to Bathurst for his funeral after he died.
The royal visit had been announced by Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser on November 4, 1981. It was announced that the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, would visit Australia to attend the XII Commonwealth Games in Brisbane from October 6 through to October 11, 1982.
During this time, Her Majesty would open the XII Commonwealth Games.
It was expected that the Queen and the royal party would fly into Brisbane's International Airport.
Days before the Queen arrived in Bathurst, there was a great deal of preparation as well as some having a crash course in royal etiquette.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Flags and floral arrangements were strategically placed to decorate the streets.
The royal party flew into Raglan for the short visit. Some of the school-children assembled at Raglan, where they saw the Queen.
Moira McCarthy recalled seeing the Queen driving past at Raglan at a slow pace. When she did come past, they did "the wave", Moira said.
The streets had been barricaded off in order to control the crowd for the royal procession.
The couple were greeted by the official party before heading into Bathurst to be met by a very large and enthusiastic crowd, up to eight deep.
Thousands of other people lined the streets of the royal procession.
Numerous extra police officers arrived by train or were bussed in to bolster the Bathurst police. During the time Her Majesty was travelling the streets, the police helicopter flew and hovered overhead.
School-children had been assigned a section of the route that Her Majesty would take, especially along William Street. Many had flags to wave.
Numbers sat cross-legged on the bitumen to await the event.
Most were bussed in and the empty buses were parked in the back streets to wait for the royal party cavalcade to pass.
The black royal vehicle with the Imperial Crown emblem on the bumper bar stood out as it was led by a police car and three police motorcycles. They were followed by a procession of white vehicles with the official party inside.
When Her Majesty began her public walk in Russell Street, she was cheered as she walked along with the mayor Max Hanrahan.
Many took photos of a resplendent Queen holding bouquets of spring blooms. She was renowned for her equanimity, grace and warmth.
A plaque was unveiled near the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum wall to commemorate the special visit.
It says: "This Plaque Commemorates The Visit To Bathurst of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on October 11th 1982 - A. M. Kingston - Town Clerk - M. Hanrahan - Mayor."
The late Neville Dawson was there on the day and thought that the school pupils coped well having to wait for the Queen to come past. They had to wait in the hot sun for hours.
Steve Rushbrook was another Bathurstian who was there to witness the event. He was around 12 to 13 years old at the time.
Neil Cole, aged 12, actually sat on top of one of the gate posts in Machattie Park.
Joanne Reeves-Baker remembers the visit clearly as the Queen looked right at her as she was cheering so loudly.
