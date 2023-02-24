Western Advocate
St Pat's to get its Western under 21s campaign underway at Cargo on Sunday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Cooper Earsman is back for another season of Western under 21s with St Pat's. Picture by Alexander Grant.

THEY'VE done the hard work in pre-season training, now St Pat's under 21s coach Tyson Medlyn is hoping his boys can fire come the opening round of the season on Sunday.

