THEY'VE done the hard work in pre-season training, now St Pat's under 21s coach Tyson Medlyn is hoping his boys can fire come the opening round of the season on Sunday.
St Pat's will contest a double-header against Woodbridge and Dubbo CYMS at Cargo on Sunday, with both games to run for 30 minutes.
Medlyn said he's been getting good numbers at training and he's hoping that will replicate into a solid 2023 season.
"We're getting some good numbers at training and everyone wants to play," he said.
"Whether that comes down to our recent success or not, we've just been pretty lucky with the boys we do have in our side.
"We've done the hard work, now we've got to make sure we do it on the day. That's the same feeling every year. It's just exciting we're back at it.
"Since the first year we've still got the likes of Josh Hanrahan and Cooper Earsman."
The blue and white's second match of the day, against CYMS, will no doubt be an intriguing fixture, which will act as a grand final rematch.
CYMS downed St Pat's in the decider 22-10 in March last year, with the likes of Trae Fitzpatrick, Josh Hanrahan, Cooper Earsman and Cooper Akroyd the sole survivors of that match, with all four named to start on Sunday.
Medlyn said the shorten games will benefit his team, allowing his the Saints to go hard for their entirety of their two matches.
"It's pretty cool because it'll be all action," he said.
"You can go as hard as you want and it's only 15-minute halves. There won't be too much building of momentum, it'll just be about taking the opportunities as they come."
Medlyn won't be taking Woodbridge or CYMS lightly.
"We played Woodbridge in the first year and they sort of surprised us. We don't really have too much insight on them, so they must have good coaches and good juniors coming through," he said.
"All the players they had were quality footballers and they would've fitted in at any club. They're not to be taken lightly.
"And then everyone knows Dubbo CYMS and they're always around the top two spot nearly every grade they put a team. We know what to expect from them.
"They're going to go as hard as we go on them. It'll just come down to who's had the better pre-season and who's listened to the game structures and who's better on the day.
"You've only 30 minutes to show what you've learnt, so it's going to be a bounce of a ball or the opportunities you take."
The opening fixtures of the Western under 21s competition will kick-off on Saturday, when Nyngan, Orange Orangutans and Castlereagh converge on Narromine.
This will be followed by Sunday's fixtures at Cargo Oval between Woodbridge, St Pat's and Dubbo CYMS.
Bathurst Panthers and Cowra Magpies were included in the Western under 21s when the original draw came out earlier this month, but they later withdrew.
The competition will be played over three rounds, with Dunedoo to host round two and Wellington round three.
The semi-finals will also take place at Wellington on Saturday, March 18, before the grand final at an undecided venue on Sunday, March 26.
