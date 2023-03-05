Breaching court order hours after it was imposed a 'genuine mistake', court hears

"HE is someone who made a genuine mistake."
That's how Luke William Stonestreet of Piper Street, Bathurst, was described in court by his solicitor after he drunk-drove to a woman's house and broke a court order hours after it was imposed.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 15 to mid-range PCA and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said Stonestreet was served with an AVO about 6.40am on August 13 last year and was given bail shortly before 7am.
He was transported by police to a home on Piper Street where officers got essentials on his behalf.
Stonestreet was then dropped to Stewart Street and was told not to return to the Piper Street address or he would be in breach of the AVO.
Shortly after 8am the same day, according to the police documents, Stonestreet returned to the home on Piper Street and drove into the driveway in his white Toyota HiLux.
The victim in the matter heard the gate open and looked out her bedroom window to see Stonestreet.
Police returned to the address after they received a call from the victim. They talked to the victim, but noticed Stonestreet had left before their arrival.
According to police documents, police were patrolling the Bathurst CBD looking for Stonestreet's vehicle when they spotted it at a local motor inn travelling through the car park.
Police activated their warning devices and stopped the car in the car park. Stonestreet was arrested and subject to an alcohol breath test, which was positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.096.
Stonestreet's solicitor, Mr Allan, told the court during submissions that his client was "in a state of confusion" and was not malicious in his intent.
"He was intoxicated and anxious ... he made no attempt to see or speak to the victim. He has been sober since," Mr Allan said.
Magistrate C Farnan said in reply that she did not share Mr Allan's view of the circumstances and noted there was clearly a "significant error in judgement".
"You were drunk; I don't suppose police gave you the keys to your car," Magistrate Farnan said.
"Your conduct was not that of who was described in your references."
Stonestreet was placed on a six-month conditional release order without conviction, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Stonestreet must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle.
