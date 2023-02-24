Western Advocate

Emily Butler and Harriet Fahey wrote their way to victory in the Inland Sea of Sound Song Writing Contest

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
Local artist Emily Butler was announced as one of the winners of the Inland Sea of Sound Regional Songwriting Contest Finalist Showcase. Picture supplied

MUSICIANS from Bathurst and O'Connell have taken out two of the top spots in the Inland Sea of Sound Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

