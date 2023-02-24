MUSICIANS from Bathurst and O'Connell have taken out two of the top spots in the Inland Sea of Sound Regional Song Writing Contest Finalist Showcase.
Fifteen aspiring local singer-songwriters spent Thursday night, February 23, showcasing their talents for the event, with the winners receiving a weekend studio recording package and other prizes.
The night was held as just one event to be a part of the Inland Sea of Sound Festival, which is taking place from February 23 - 25.
Though, according to Stephen Champion, curator of Inland Sea of Sound, all of the songs performed on the night were of a high standard, there could only be two overall winners, and one people's choice award.
"It was a really level field," he said.
Harriet Fahey from Bathurst took out the People's Choice Award, and Emily Butler from O'Connell was a winner of one of the recording packages, with Klancie Freebody from Mudgee taking out the other top spot.
Once these songs have been recorded to a professional standard, it is hoped that they will be played across radio stations around the region.
"Probably what we will see if we can do with Bathurst broadcasters and stations across the region and ABC Central West, is see if we can get this year's winners played as well as last year's," Mr Champion said.
The showcase also provided performers with the opportunity to belt out their bangers to the backing of a band, which was made up of six leading Bathurst musicians.
This is something that Mr Champion believes elevated the songs and performances to new heights.
"One of the songwriters, Willowa Ana Carter ... she had a song ... that she would normally just sing on her own, but it was a dream come true for her to be able to have brass and double bass and backing vocalists for that song," he said.
"It just lifted it to a totally new level."
Overall, Mr Champion said that the event was a resounding success.
"It was fantastic, it was the second one we've done and we had an increased number of applicants, and the overall standard of entries was higher than last year, even though it was really high last year," he said.
"The comments, across the board, were incredibly positive."
As well as providing upcoming artists with the opportunity to perform their songs to local audiences, Mr Champion said both the event and Inland Sea of Sound as a whole creates important networks with industry professionals.
"It's having local and regional, emerging and established artists playing alongside headliners that are of international calibre, it helps them to get to meet and network with those people and see what level they need to work towards," he said.
And, a mix of local and established artists is exactly what can be found at this weekend's festival.
The festival boasts an impressive lineup of international artists and local talent, with hours of free entertainment.
Tickets for Inland Sea of Sound events are available via the website.
