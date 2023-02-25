They are the smiling, cheeky, inquisitive faces of the next generation of school students in Bathurst and district.
The Western Advocate has collected photos of the 2023 kindergarten classes from our city and village schools and we've got them all here in a gallery for readers to peruse.
Have a look through and see how many students you know.
And for a step back in time, check out the 2021 gallery and the 2020 gallery.
Student names supplied at schools' discretion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.