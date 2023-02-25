Western Advocate
Penrith Panthers and West Tigers Bathurst game selling out quickly

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 25 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 6:00pm
NRL tickets selling out quickly for the Penrith Panthers verse West Tigers match in Bathurst. Picture by Phil Blatch

BATHURST'S annual NRL match could bring record crowds to Carrington Park, with ticket sales exceeding expectations after only two days.

