BATHURST'S annual NRL match could bring record crowds to Carrington Park, with ticket sales exceeding expectations after only two days.
Tickets to the Penrith Panthers and West Tigers game went on sale on Thursday, February 23, with pre-sales for Panthers members available the day before.
By Friday, February 24, more than 2000 tickets had been sold and the grandstand was sold out.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's always great to have the NRL teams visit the region, and if ticket sales continue on the trajectory Carrington could see it's largest NRL game crowd in history.
"With the way it's trending it could possibly be the biggest one that we've had," Cr Taylor said.
"There's a huge interest, the grandstand is sold out already.
"It's surpassed expectations, corporate sales are going well and the general public sales are going well."
Bathurst will host round nine of the NRL competition between Panthers and Tigers on Saturday, April 29.
With both teams having large followings and only based a few hours from Bathurst, Cr Taylor says that's a main factor in the anticipated crowd size.
"Western Suburbs and Balmain were both foundation clubs before they combined to make the West Tigers, so they've been around for a long time and have a huge fan base," he said.
"And of course Penrith have won the last two competitions and they have a huge fan base as well."
While Cr Taylor is a Rabbitohs supporter through and through, he will be sporting black, red, green and yellow on April 29, showing his support for Panthers.
He encourages people to get in early and purchase their tickets at bathurstnrl.com.au before they sell out, and secure a spot at what is always a huge event in Bathurst.
Cr Taylor said he is pleased to see the relationship between Bathurst Regional Council and Penrith Panthers continuing to thrive, and he is looking forward to seeing the action unfold of the field.
"It's good to think that we have the NRL back here again, it's a huge day for us here," he said.
"It's nice that we have NRL teams who come to our region to play football and we don't have to go down there to watch the teams perform, we can watch them in our own backyard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.