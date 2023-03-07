Western Advocate
Court

Rick Porter, 41, placed on court order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening an AVO

By Court Reporter
March 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Messed up': Man blames positive alcohol reading on Return and Earn trip

"A LAPSE in judgement" is how a 41-year-old man described his brush with the law after an argument about custard led to a trip to the police station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.