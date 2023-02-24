TWO Bathurst clubs will enter the Australia Cup for the first time, as six of the nine Western Premier League clubs learnt their fate on Thursday.
Panorama FC and Bathurst '75 have both been drawn into this year's preliminary rounds for Australia's national knockout football competition, with the latter to make its debut.
The Goats are set to host Norwest FC in round two, with the Bathurst-based club yet to win an Australia Cup fixture since making its debut in 2020.
The winner of the Panorama-Norwest fixture will gain hosting rights for a preliminary round three match with NSW League Two outfit Bankstown City, who are two-time winners of NSW NPL.
Bathurst '75 received the bye and will enter the Australia Cup in round three, hosting Illawarra Premier League club Albion Park White Eagles.
Elsewhere, Lithgow Workmen's have drawn Belrose Terry Hill Raiders, with Workies, alongside Panorama, the first two WPL clubs to enter the Australia Cup back in 2020.
Barnstoneworth United has been drawn away to Moorebank Sports, while Orange Waratahs will host Sydney club St Patricks, with the winner of that match to play NSW League Two club Central Coast United.
Waratahs faced Central Coast United in last year's preliminary round, the Orange club taking the visitors to penalties after the scores were locked at 2-all at the end of extra-time but lost 3-1.
Dubbo-based Orana Spurs will make their Australia Cup debut and have been handed a massive away trip, drawing Central Coast club Berkeley Vale, which will require an almost five-hour one-way trip from Spurs to fulfil the fixture.
At the moment, no dates have been confirmed for these fixtures.
The only 2023 WPL clubs not to enter the preliminary rounds are Parkes Cobras, Dubbo Bulls and Dubbo-based Macquarie United.
All up, six teams in WPL have enter this year's preliminary rounds, the same as last year, but Mudgee Wolves, who have withdrawn from the WPL this year, and Macquarie United both entered in 2022.
