Man in his 70s pushed woman to the floor after drinking a bottle of red wine

PUSHING, yelling and standing over a woman he was living with has brought a 71-year-old man before court.
Stephen John Clayton, of Sapphire Crescent, Kelso, was placed on a conditional release order (CRO), without conviction, for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to common assault and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
According to police documents before the court, Clayton was inside his home in Kelso about 7pm on January 15 this year and was yelling "I want that (expletive) (expletive) out of my house" when the witness in the matter arrived and saw he was drunk.
The witness went and cooked dinner when he noticed Clayton had suddenly stopped talking. He went and checked on Clayton, who was lying on the lounge red in the face with his hand on his chest, according to the police documents.
Clayton was having dinner about 8.10pm in the kitchen when he continued to call the victim - who was in a bedroom at the time - names loud enough so she could hear, according to the police documents.
After she walked past Clayton, who called her a "whore", the victim asked if he would stop.
"You need to get the (expletive) out of my house now," Clayton replied.
According to the police documents, Clayton approached the victim and got in her face before he pushed her with enough force that she fell and hit her back on the door frame, which resulted in a lump on her lower back.
He then stepped toward her as she moved to grab the phone to call police.
Police arrived about 8.30pm and spoke with Clayton, who admitted to pushing the victim.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he later told officers he couldn't remember what happened but mentioned he had a bottle of red wine.
On a separate occasion, Clayton, the witness and the victim were at a home on Sapphire Crescent about 5.30pm on February 8 this year when Clayton went and got a beer from the shed.
On the same day, police went and arrested Clayton about 11.15pm for being in breach of an AVO, which had a condition he must not be in the company of the victim for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he told officers he had not consumed any alcohol that day, according to police documents.
During sentencing, Clayton's solicitor, Ms Thackray, explained Clayton, who had the victim and witness living in his home, was "not happy" about the arrangement.
Ms Thackray then suggested the court deal with his matter by way of a CRO, which was ultimately granted.
"Isn't that great? What I want to know is ... it's an unusual situation. Is he proposing to go back and throw them [victim and witness] out?" Magistrate C Farnan questioned.
"He is going to ask them to leave," Ms Thackray replied.
"It clearly was not a happy situation," Magistrate Farnan replied.
