Stephen John Clayton, 71, placed on conditional release order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to assault, AVO breach

By Court Reporter
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Man in his 70s pushed woman to the floor after drinking a bottle of red wine

PUSHING, yelling and standing over a woman he was living with has brought a 71-year-old man before court.

