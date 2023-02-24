Western Advocate

Expect road maintenance work on Great Western Highway near Bathurst

Updated February 24 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:30pm
A REDUCED speed limit will be in place and drivers are being asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during road maintenance work east of Bathurst mid-next week.

