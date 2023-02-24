Expect road maintenance work on Great Western Highway near Bathurst

A REDUCED speed limit will be in place and drivers are being asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during road maintenance work east of Bathurst mid-next week.
Transport for NSW says the work, at Glanmire, will include spray sealing the road to provide an improved surface on a three-kilometre section of the Great Western Highway from Glanmire Lane heading east.
The work will be carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, March 1 and 2, between 7am and 6pm and is expected to be completed in two days, weather permitting, according to Transport for NSW.
It says changed traffic conditions, including lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour, will be in place during work hours.
Motorists are being asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during the work.
