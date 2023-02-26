IT'S been 50 years since the Bathurst High class of '78 began their senior schooling, and all are invited to join the upcoming reunion.
Natalie Daymond and Narelle Wardman both began Year 7 - or form one as it was known by in 1973 - and have organised some fun events to bring their peers together again.
The reunion will begin with a lunch on Saturday, March 18, at The 1880 Hotel - formally known as The Eddie - and the ladies ask those interested in attending to RSVP as soon as possible to secure the booking.
The reunion will go into the evening, with a dinner at 7.30pm, and nibbles will be provided throughout the afternoon, so people can come and go as they please.
Ms Daymond said it will be great to catch up with people and share old stories.
"High school has changed, we can remember a normal class of like 40 kids packed into an over-crowded classroom, and you used to race to class and get a seat because some of us had to sit on milk crates as makeshift chairs," she said.
"Our actual year seven class was the biggest before Kelso High opened in 1976. Our year seven class was roughly about 270 kids and then it moved out to Kelso High, so that split us off a bit."
Following the reunion lunch and dinner, a 'recovery day' will be held on Sunday, March 19, with a tour of the Bathurst High Campus and a picnic at McPhillamy Park on Mount Panorama.
One Bathurst resident who is looking forward to the reunion is Sandra Matiszik, who was adamant that when she left school she was moving on from the region.
However, now she can't imagine being anywhere else but Bathurst, and now looking back, she loves the association her family has with the school.
"My siblings all went through Bathurst High, my mother actually went through Bathurst High and she was a World War Two refugee," Ms Matiszik said.
"She still has lunch with her school friends to this day.
"I couldn't wait to leave school, leave Bathurst and get out of there. Now I wouldn't be anywhere else. Your perspective changes."
While he didn't begin his high school journey at Bathurst High, Andrew Wilde joined the group half way through Year 10, and said he holds some fond memories of his time there.
"I was vice captain in Year 12 and my father was very proud of me because he was vice captain of Bathurst High in 1935," he said.
Anyone after more information or looking to RSVP can contact Ms Daymond on 0418 630 552.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.