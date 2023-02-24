AN historic sexual assault matter against former Dubbo mayor Benjamine William Shields continued when it was mentioned briefly in Penrith Local Court on Friday.
Shields, 41, formerly of Peel Street in Dubbo, but now of Queensland, appeared in the matter via audio-visual link (AVL) from his Brisbane home. He was represented by solicitor Ms Speirs.
Shields is charged with sexual intercourse without consent - strictly indictable - and the possession of conversation obtained by surveillance device. He is yet to enter a plea to either allegation.
The charges stem from an alleged historic sexual assault which police say occurred between 12.01am and 7am on January 1, 2003 at Dubbo. The second charge, of possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance device, allegedly occurred between 12.01am and 11.59pm on June 22, 2022, also in Dubbo.
As the matter got underway on Friday morning, Ms Speirs told the court Shields was appearing by AVL as he resides in Queensland.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
His Honour, Magistrate Stephen Corry, asked if the matter was previously adjourned for charge certificate, with Ms Speirs confirming this.
DPP solicitor, Ms Pham, then handed up the charge certificate in the matter.
Mr Corry then stood the matter over for charge certification (committal).
Ms Speirs asked the court if Shields could appear via AVL on the next occasion as he resides in Brisbane, with Mr Corry agreeing.
The bail application undertaken by Shields on June 28, 2022 continues, with the matter to come back before Penrith Local Court on April 21, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.