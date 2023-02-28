CANDIDATES hoping to become the Member for Bathurst will come face to face with voters ahead of them going to the polls.
The Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) has coordinated a candidate forum, to be held on Thursday, March 2.
It will be an opportunity for voters of any age to come along, hear from the candidates, and put questions to them about the issues that matter to them.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
President of the Bathurst CPSA, John Hollis, has confirmed that incumbent Paul Toole, Labor candidate Cameron Shaw and Greens candidate Kay Nankervis will be in attendance.
Independent candidate Martin Ticehurst is an apology for the event.
Mr Hollis said the forum is a great opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates ahead of the March 25 election.
"The idea of the forum is to give the community the chance to see the candidates all together, to hear what they have to say all together, and to ask the questions whilst they're all together," he said.
The feedback from previous forum attendees is always positive.
"They're very interested in it," he said.
"It's a pity that a lot more people don't come along, but times are changing and we've only got look at the discussions that are taking place at the moment federally and I think people are starting to take a lot more interest in politics and the candidates."
The changes that have resulted from COVID-19 and the higher cost of living have both contributed to this renewed interest in politics, Mr Hollis said.
"People are very sensitive as to what governments will do to alleviate all this and, locally, you've got the situation with the health system," he said.
"People are very interested that our health system locally is restored to be at a good level and that it's going to be improved, and likewise it's very important that we get better health service."
The forum will be held at in the theatre at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), getting under way at 10am.
A morning tea will be served following the forum for a gold coin donation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.