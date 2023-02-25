We shouldn't be blase about our busy city

THE list of what Bathurst hasn't yet hosted is soon going to be smaller than the list of what it has after the world came to Mount Panorama on the weekend.
Long accustomed to tens of thousands of race fans descending on the city for the extravaganza that is Race Week, Bathurst has, in recent years, also become used to Carrington Park filling with NRL fans, Kings Parade and Machattie Park filling with Winter Festival-goers and our sporting fields and ovals being packed for important regional and even state carnivals.
And then, of course, there was the night three years ago when a global music superstar took to a temporary stage in our city and said: "I never thought I'd say this, but good evening, Bathurst!"
So what else is there to welcome to town?
Well, how about an athletics event that had never before been held in Australia and had only, in fact, been held once before in Oceania?
It is a measure of how comfortable Bathurst has become in hosting major events that the World Athletics Cross Country Championships held at Mount Panorama over the weekend probably came and went without some locals even taking too much notice.
Watched by thousands of spectators, the championships featured more than 500 athletes from a staggering 68 countries and brought attention to the city of a whole different sort than the Supercars stories in which Bathurst normally appears.
Big events like the ones that Bathurst hosts these days are a bit like oxygen or water: you never think much about them until the moment they're no longer there.
While a growing ease with seeing an NRL team in town or a Kenyan athlete striding about the CBD is understandable, we shouldn't let that ease morph into an inclination to take such events for granted.
Our hospitality and accommodation businesses, battered by COVID lockdowns, will not have their fortunes turned around overnight and our CBD remains pockmarked by empty premises as bricks and mortar retailing continues to confront challenges.
Rising interest rates are squeezing the economy and Bathurst faces plenty of competition from neighbours - Orange and Mudgee particularly - for the tourism dollar.
In short, we need our visitors (whether they are here for car racing, ice-skating or to watch athletes tackle a Mount Panorama course) and, hopefully, they need us.
A busy city is a prosperous city, so bring on the next big event.
