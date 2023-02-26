Western Advocate
Steve Turnbull-trained Windy Hill Tara claims victory in the 2023 NSW Oaks final at Menangle

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
Amanda Turnbull drives Windy Hill Tara to victory in the final of the NSW Oaks, for her father Steve. Picture by Club Menangle.

OUTSIDER Windy Hill Tara has earned her spot alongside some of the great fillies, with a stirring upset win in the $200,000 John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks final at Menangle.

