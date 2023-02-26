OUTSIDER Windy Hill Tara has earned her spot alongside some of the great fillies, with a stirring upset win in the $200,000 John Gibson Memorial NSW Oaks final at Menangle.
Backed at $18 odds heading into the Group 1 final on Saturday evening, the Steve Turnbull-trained, Amanda Turnbull-driven three-year-old started from barrier seven, where she was racing well until an opportunity presented itself in the home straight and she didn't look back.
Race-favourite Kahlua Flybye ($1.80), who had lead for the majority of the race, slowed down heading for home, which presented an opening for Windy Hill Tara, who burst forward to claim a $109,000-victory.
Michael Stanley's Soho Seraphine ($26) and Michael Doltoff's Eve Crocker ($101) came in at second and third respectively, while Ash Grives' Saveeon ($81) came fourth and Jed Betts' outsider Limbo Lilly ($151) came ninth.
Turnbull, who watched on from the sidelines, said it was a great victory for his young filly.
"We sort of went into it hoping, but not expecting to win it. It was only her sixth start," he said.
"She's beautiful. She's always a lovely horse to do anything with and always has been."
The win for the veteran Bathurst trainer was his first in the NSW Oaks final in over two decades, last winning it in 2000 with Dancing On Moonlight.
It was the filly's third start back after an almost year-long absence from racing.
Prior to her spell, her last run was in the Gold Tiara Consolation Final (Group 2), which she won back on March 25, 2022, before returning to racing back at the start of this month.
"She had a bit of a leg problem," The Lagoon trainer explained.
"It was nothing serious, she just needed time to develop.
"Her first start back [on February 1] was good at Bathurst, with a really good time, looking like she did it really easy.
"We thought, oh well, we'll give her a go in the Oaks. If she does no good, we can always come back to the bush but she did really, really in the heat and then won the final. Beautiful."
There'll be no spell for the filly, with Turnbull hoping to put Windy Hill Tara in the upcoming Bathurst Gold Bracelet.
"She's only had three runs back, so she'll probably go in the Gold Crown series now, in the three-year-old leg," he said.
"We'll work out what's going on after that."
Following the win, driver Amanda Turnbull told Club Menangle that Windy Hill Tara having her sixth start worked in her favour.
"She's just so professional," she said, as she returned to a rousing reception from the Turnbull clan.
"She's an awesome horse to work with.
"She just took it all in her stride tonight . I thought she might have been struggling a bit on the turn but she really picked up the bit and I knew she'd keep going. She's pretty tough.
"Having that time off has probably worked in her favour.
"I haven't won a big race for Dad for ages so this feels pretty good."
Windy Hill Tara joins horses like Miss Hondo (1972), Toliver Gigi (1979), Gloomy Lass (1981), Gliding Princess (1983), Jane Ellen (1989), Yeronga Songbird (1996) and Foreal (2005), who have won the NSW Oaks final since it was first contested in 1956.
