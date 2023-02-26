IT was the father-son combination of Matt and Cooper Stephen who helped take City Colts to a vital win over Bathurst City, with the duo taking six wickets between them to leave Redbacks 104 short of the target.
Colts came into day two looking to make sure that Russ Gardner's century a week earlier wouldn't be in vain but Cohen Schubert (38) and Mick Hutchinson (21) got things off to a reasonable start.
But the Redbacks innings would continue to feature a bunch of decent starts for batters without anyone making the big stand that they required.
Matt Stephen (4-29 from 13 overs) showed that he's becoming just as potent of a spin bowler as a paceman with his team-best figures.
He did most of his damage in the middle and lower order, but Cooper Stephen (2-7 from five overs) got the key wickets of Schubert and Ollie Simpson at the top of the Redbacks card.
David Rogerson (2-49 from 15 overs) was the other Colts bowler to take multiple wickets.
Clint Moxon (22) and Mark Day (20) were both clean bowled before they could get going while Mick Tobin (31 not out) ran out of teammates at the other end.
IT might not have been enough to save their already faint finals chances but Orange City's determined chase - and final wicket stand - led to a draw against CYMS and was one of the most exciting matches of the season to date.
Warriors skipper Ed Morrish delivered a brilliant unbeaten knock of 123 to give his side every chance to hunt down the target laid down by their opponents a week earlier at Wade Park.
Opener Josh Coyte hit 40 before Chris Novak had him caught and bowled.
Peter Gott picked up the wickets of Dave Boundy and Shaun Grenfell in the space of three deliveries but Morrish arrived at the crease and started to put the innings back on track.
Warriors were at 4-82 at one point before Morrish began his long crusade in the middle.
He received a couple of helpful contributions along the way, most notably from Lachie Skelly (37).
Skelly and Brad Johnson then fell in the same Joey Coughlan over to leave Orange City at 9-226 with 12 overs left in the day.
Morrish and Ty Southcombe (8 not out) fought on together to see out the rest of the day.
Gott (2-17), Coughlan (2-49) and Rory Daburger (2-56) shared the wickets equally among themselves.
RUGBY Union remain right in the finals mix after they came up just two wickets shy of outright defeating ORC on Saturday.
Sam Macpherson led the way for Rugby with figures of 5-12 from five overs, which restricted the Tigers bring to just 81 runs in their pursuit of 356.
That gave Rugby 48 overs to try and get ORC all out for a second time and claim outright victory.
ORC were able to hang on by a thread, with just two wickets in hand, when the day came to a close.
They ended on 8-153, with Tait Borgstahl (36 not out) top scoring and guiding the Tigers through a tense final five overs.
Macpherson picked up at least one wicket in four of the five overs that he bowled during ORC's first innings.
Tim McKinnon (24) was the only Tigers batter to make any sort of a reasonable start to their innings during a forgettable day for the side.
Flynn Taylor (2-9) and Brad Rayner (2-29) also picked up multiple wickets in a great day out in the field for Rugby, who took seven catches as a team.
There was better resistance from ORC in their second attempt with the bat.
Along with Borgstahl, who provided crucial resistance batting at number eight, Dave Sellers (33) and McKinnon (32) managed to eat up plenty of overs in the middle.
Taylor (3-24) was the standout bowler in the second innings.
