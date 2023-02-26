AN ESTABLISHED Eglinton entity is back with a bang!
Following a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eglinton Country Fair made its return on Saturday, February 25.
The sun was shining, the families were smiling, and the funds were soaring, all to raise money for the Eglinton Public School.
There were various market stalls on the day, selling everything from crystals to homewares.
The fair also boasted carnival games, dancing and entertainment, food and fairy floss, jumping castles and rock climbing, and face painting and temporary tattoos.
President of the P&C (Parents and Citizens association) at Eglinton Public School, Kirsten Owen, was extremely excited with the success of the fair, and said it was better than she could have ever expected.
"We're absolutely thrilled with the turn out," she said.
"I think it's the biggest one we've had for a long time."
Though the money collected from the private stallholders is a direct individual profit, the funds raised from leasing their stall space goes towards the Eglinton Public School.
All other stalls were school-sanctioned, and so all funds raised will be put back into the school community.
"From the last market we funded a speech intervention program through the school," Ms Owen said.
"We've bought smart boards and all sorts of technology for the school, so it's a huge contribution."
Ms Owen said she is hoping for record funds raised from the fair, since its inception more than 50 years ago.
Though the hope is for record funds, Ms Owen said that none of it would be possible without the help of the fair's gold sponsors, and volunteers.
"I'd like to thank all the volunteers who have made it happen, and all of the people who have come out and visited us for the day," she said.
The list of volunteers on the day was extensive, but one group of stood out from the rest, all thanks to a live fire demonstration.
Captain of the Eglinton Rural Fire Service, Steve Plummer, said that coming out to the Eglinton Country Fair is a great way for he and his team to give back to the community, all while educating them on fire safety.
"We use this opportunity to teach people," he said.
"Today we've got a live fire demonstration where we are teaching people what to do and what not to do in regards to a pot of oil catching alight."
The demonstrations are particularly timely, as the Ego fire team have responded to several fires in recent weeks, due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes.
As well as providing entertaining and educational fire safety displays, the addition of the fire trucks also provided a prime photo opportunity for families.
"We've had kids climbing on the firetrucks to get a photo," he said.
"We've given away a lot of little fire hates and puzzles and games and stuff, and it's been very engaging."
Mr Plummer said the day was a resounding success.
"Personally, I've been coming here for ten years ... I think it's the biggest on they've had," he said.
