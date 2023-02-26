THE Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals bid for Rugby Union remains alive and well thanks to a five wicket haul from Sam Macpherson that left ORC 278 runs short of the target on Saturday at George Park 1.
Macpherson led the way for Rugby with figures of 5-12 from five overs, which restricted the Tigers bring to just 81 runs in their pursuit of 356.
That gave Rugby 48 overs to try and get ORC all out for a second time and claim outright victory.
ORC were able to hang on by a thread, with just two wickets in hand, when the day came to a close.
They ended on 8-153, with Tait Borgstahl (36 not out) top scoring and guiding the Tigers through a tense final five overs.
The win ensures that Rugby Union remains level with St Pat's Old Boys (who also gain six points from the bye) in the battle for the top four - both on 56 points - while City Colts (50) are the only other side still in the hunt.
It capped off a memorable match for Rugby, after skipper Ryan Peacock and rising star Hugh Taylor each scored centuries the previous Saturday.
"Peakers understands how I bowl and it's all just about bowling to a plan," Macpherson said.
"We just wanted the six points. We obviously tried our best for the outright but as the day went on we were always chasing one more wicket to try and stay in front.
"Anyone who took the ball in this game bowled extremely well. Kayne Veney, who hasn't had much of a chance this year, came on and bowled leg spin and got a key wicket.
"Flynn Taylor bowled extremely well in both innings and we took catches that we'd usually put down. The young pups fielded really well, which built the pressure throughout the day."
Macpherson picked up at least one wicket in four of the five overs that he bowled during ORC's first innings.
His efforts also put him on the list of players who have scored a century and taken a five wicket haul in the same BOIDC season.
Tim McKinnon (24) was the only Tigers batter to make any sort of a reasonable start to their innings during a forgettable day for the side.
Flynn Taylor (2-9) and Brad Rayner (2-29) also picked up multiple wickets in a great day out in the field for Rugby, who took seven catches as a team.
There was better resistance from ORC in their second attempt with the bat.
Along with Borgstahl, who provided crucial resistance batting at number eight, Dave Sellers (33) and McKinnon (32) managed to eat up plenty of overs in the middle.
Taylor (3-24) was the standout bowler in the second innings.
Macpherson said it's exciting to see six teams mathematically in the finals race with one round to go.
"It's the sign of a healthy competition," he said.
"Obviously there were a few games throughout the season that we could have won where we didn't put in a team performance. That's what's led to us fighting really hard towards the end now.
"We're playing Centrals next round, who are at the bottom of the table, but if we got in being complacent then we're not going to make finals - plus we need other results to go our way as well."
