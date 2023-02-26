Western Advocate
Sam Macpherson's five wicket haul takes Rugby Union to victory and helps strengthen BOIDC finals hopes

February 26 2023
THE Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals bid for Rugby Union remains alive and well thanks to a five wicket haul from Sam Macpherson that left ORC 278 runs short of the target on Saturday at George Park 1.

