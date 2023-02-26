WHILE they fell just short of victory, Panorama coach Ricky Guihot was pleased with teams effort in a pre-season trial match against Adamstown Rosebud reserve grade on Saturday.
Played at Proctor Park, the Goats lost by a goal against the Newcastle-based club, but Guihot said it was a great opportunity for his players to get some fitness into them.
"For the point where we're at for our season, it was fine," he said.
"We've only been back two or three weeks in the pre-season with this sort of trial match.
READ MORE:
"I didn't expect anything but getting a bit of fitness and time into their legs. That's what we were hoping for and that's what we got.
"It's always nice, something like this. You get to play against someone new and different but we were hoping and expecting, it was great for us."
Last year's Western Premier League grand final runners-up have already named their squad for the upcoming season and Guihot said he was pleased with the performance from new recruits Jackson Fuda and Alex Elliott.
"I was really pleased with Jackson Fuda and Alex Elliott, the two boys that have come over from Orange," he said.
"They've kind of joined in for what we're about and what we're trying to achieve and the boys have welcomed them really well."
In terms of the way his team lined-up, Guihot said he was keen on nailing down the team's structure.
"Like I said to the boys before it started, they were sent out with one job to do as a defensive shape and one thing to do when we had the ball," he said.
"They completed both of them reasonably well, with the point we're at. It's a bit hard to take too much out of a trial game so early on, besides some new boys got some minutes with the guys.
"They got to have a beer afterwards and having that social aspect of getting to know each other."
The match acts as a good warmup ahead of Panorama's Australia Cup fixture with Norwest next month.
"We've got a home game on March 11, which is our next big step against Norwest," he said.
"We'll have another four to six sessions under our belt by the time that comes around. We'll be a bit more tighter, a bit more fitter.
"We'll have a few guys back and available who weren't against Adamstown.
"We had a mixture of WPL and first graders because we were missing eight out of our squad."
Bathurst '75 played Adamstown Rosebud's first grade team in a trial match too, with the royal blues suffering a heavy defeat to the Northern NSW NPL club.
A draw is yet to be released for the WPL, but Guihot indicated the season is unlikely to start until April 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.