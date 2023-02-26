INTIMATE and Idyllic was the goal of this year's Inland Sea of Sound festival.
The festival, which took place from February 23 - 25, was hosted in the heart of the town, getting back to the roots of the events history.
In recent years, Inland Sea of Sound has been hosted at Mount Panorama, but due to complications from COVID, the event was forced to improvise, adapt and overcome.
Moving to the centre of Bathurst wasn't an easy decision for organisers, but according to festival curator Stephen Champion, it was one that paid off.
"It was fantastic," he said.
"I think it was, if not the best, one of the best festival years we've had."
The festival boasted a variety of acts, both established and emerging, held in an abundance of locations over town.
The Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Keystone, the fossil carpark and Kings Parade all hosted performances, some of which were free of charge, and others with ticketed entry fees.
According to Mr Champion, the coziness and convenience of the in-town locations added to the success of the festival.
"A number of people commented that the intimacy and the focus, and being able to wander from venue to venue, some indoors and some outdoors, and having free activities for the community, was actually a plus," he said.
"There was something very, very special about being in the heart of the town."
One special element that Mr Champion noted, was the addition of a Welcome to Country by Wiradyuri Elders and local Indigenous Peoples.
This element allowed for the development a deeper connection and understanding of the town, as well as showing respect to First Nations people.
"It just created a really special atmosphere in that place," he said.
"There's something very important about understanding the city that we live in as part of the festival, and being down town just created that different atmosphere."
Another element which Mr Champion believed added to the success of the event, was the weather.
Temperatures over the three days were warm and welcoming, which allowed an ambient atmosphere to take hold.
Though there are no final figures as to attendance for the weekends events, Mr Champion estimated that 700 people attended the free events, with approximately 200 in attendance at larger ticketed performances.
The attendance levels of the event ensured that it has been solidified as a staple in the Bathurst calendar.
"I think this year really showed that the Inland Sea of Sound if Bathurst's summer arts festival, and it is really great having a summer arts festival on the calendar as well as a great winter festival," Mr Champion said.
Mr Champion said he is extremely proud of himself, and all of those who worked tirelessly to make sure that the event ran seamlessly, and now he is looking forward to catching up on some much needed rest.
