CITY Colts' bid for a maiden Bonnor Cup grand final appearance was thwarted on Friday night by a century stand between Cavaliers openers Matt Corben (68) and Bailey Ferguson (52).
Colts were aiming to create just the third ever all-Bathurst grand final matchup in the Twenty20 competition but Cavaliers had other ideas, putting on 8-161 before keeping their opponents 53 runs short of that mark at Wade Park.
The experienced opening pair were untouchable for Cavs.
Their combined 11 fours and three sixes put Colts to the sword.
By the time that both Ferguson and Corben were dismissed they had already brought the total to 2-139.
Number three batter Cameron Laird (19) also added late runs for the Orange side.
Colts' final haul of eight wickets didn't tell the whole story, as most came deep into the Cavaliers innings when the home side were looking for any late runs they could get.
Israel Symington (16) and marquee player Luke Clarke (15) gave Colts the slightest chance of a comeback win after the top order fell to 3-21.
However, their dismissals would start the beginning of the end for the Colts' Bonnor Cup season.
Colts skipper Dave Henderson (24 not out) added some respectability to his team's final score but the win was out of reach well before the end of his innings.
Cavaliers now move on to face Rugby Union in the grand final this Friday.
Colts' leading batting duo of Josh Toole and Henry Shoemark were each struck down by injury during the match.
Henderson's hopeful the in-form pair can make a recovery.
"Hopefully it's nothing sinister and that he'll be all good," Henderson said of Toole's injury, which is still being assessed.
"'H' has had a dodgy hammy for about three to four weeks now, and that's not really repaired. He's had to keep playing because we needed him, so it was pretty difficult.
"Cavs' openers batted well. We dropped them twice early which really hurt us in the end, because once we got them out we pinned them back pretty well.
"We felt that the total was something that we could chase down, but having Tooley unwell and with us suffering an early collapse, we never really got things off the ground."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
