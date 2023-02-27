NIC Broes and his ACT teammates have fallen short of victory against Victoria in the Toyota Second XI Series at Melbourne.
A four-day match played from February 20-23, ACT won the toss and elected to bat, with Broes coming in four, unfortunately dismissed for a duck.
While it wasn't an ideal day for him, Broes still relished his opportunity on the big stage.
"My goal when I was first moved to Canberra a few years ago was to play second XI," he said.
"To have gone through what I've gone home, going back home [to Bathurst] and back to Canberra, it's pretty special to have done that.
READ MORE:
"Obviously I would've liked to score more in both innings but the experience I'll take from that was pretty special. Hopefully it won't be the only game I play."
Following Broes' duck, ACT was at 3-67 at the time of his dismissal.
ACT would recover, thanks mainly to an impressive century from Blake Macdonald, the skipper's knock of 145 helping guide the visitors to a total of 352 from 107.2.
It was a decent score, but Victoria caught ACT six wickets down, with the hosts eventually declaring at 6-372, with opener Dylan Brasher hitting an impressive 113, although Broes' bowling teammate Samuel Skelly tried his best to restrict the hosts with a four-for.
In ACT's second innings, Broes once again came in at four but only managed 14 before he was caught out by Victoria.
Once again, Broes was the third wicket to fall for ACT, but another century from Macdonald (109 all up) was the key score for the visitors, eventually all out for 214.
Victoria would catch ACT three wickets down with a score 3-195 and claim victory.
While ACT didn't claim victory, Broes said Macdonald's two centuries across the two innings was "special".
"Blake Macdonald absolutely killed it," he said.
"I think he's pretty well ready for some state cricket. Hopefully, next year someone can pick him up and he can play some Shield cricket because I think he's more than ready.
"But to play alongside him and Nick Larkin, who's played NSW in the Shield and the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash, it's an unreal experience.
"The team from Victoria, almost their entire bowling attack have all played Sheffield Shield. It was pretty special."
Having now made his debut in the competition, Broes is hoping to tie down a regular spot in the squad and hopefully crack into the Sheffield Shield.
"Hopefully I'm in line to play the next game, which is next week," he said.
"Now I've got the experience. I didn't feel too much out of my comfort zone. I was a bit unlucky in the first innings but I feel like I'm up to the standard and ready to not just be there but to compete and play well."
Broes and his ACT teammates will be back in action this weekend, with an away fixture against NSW.
ACT remains winless in the Toyota Second XI Series, heading into the round seven match against NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.