Bathurst product Nic Broes makes his ACT Second XI debut

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
St Pat's Old Boys junior Nic Broes featured for ACT in its Toyota Second XI match against Victoria last week. Picture by Phil Blatch.

NIC Broes and his ACT teammates have fallen short of victory against Victoria in the Toyota Second XI Series at Melbourne.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

