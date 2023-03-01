THE Eglinton Country Fair was a day full of fun, family, friends, food, fairy floss and face painting, all fundraising for a good cause.
The annual fair made its return this year after a three-year COVID hiatus, raising money for the Eglinton Public School.
There were stalls selling jewellery, crystals, clothes and crockery, as well carnival games and rock-climbing walls.
There were also talented temporary tattoo artists trying their skills at applying adhesives to faces young and old.
Jumping castles and inflatables provided provided hours of fun, with endless entertainment running all day from the main stage.
Dancers and singers spent the day showcasing their talents, while enthusiastic sportspeople spent their time shooting soccer balls into goals provided by the Eglinton District Football Club.
The Ego Eels junior rugby club also provided some posts to punt a footy through.
