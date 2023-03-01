Western Advocate
Photos

See the faces from the Eglinton Country Fair

AM
By Alise McIntosh
March 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Eglinton Country Fair was a day full of fun, family, friends, food, fairy floss and face painting, all fundraising for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.