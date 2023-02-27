'DRAMATIC' doesn't come close to appropriately selling the end of Sunday's Central West Cricket Council under 14s grand final at Saint Stanislaus' College between Bathurst and Dubbo White.
Bathurst overcame several missed opportunities in the field and survived a would-be match winning knock from Dubbo's Harvey Marchant (50 not out) to take out the 2022-23 title by just three runs.
The hosts set a total of just 113 after being sent in to bat, but with a slow outfield and a pitch offering endless variable bounce it always looked like a defendable total.
Bathurst looked in complete control of proceedings when they had Dubbo at 7-66 at one point.
As batters began to fall around him Marchant began to raise his aggression a bring Dubbo back within striking distance of the target.
He got Dubbo within three runs when he survived a dropped catch - which brought up his half century in the process - and then tried to sneak a quick single to retain strike on the next over.
However, Bathurst bowler Jayden Brasier scooped up the ball and made a direct hit run out at the striker's end to remove Paddy Cusack and bring an end to a classic contest.
Brasier (2-10 from six overs) and Benji Anderson (2-14 from four) were the best of the Bathurst bowlers with Archie Elliot (21) finishing as the home side's top scorer.
Fill-in Bathurst coach Stephen Cain said it was a great showcase of up-and-coming talent in the region.
"It was a great result for cricket to have the final of the 14s go right down to the last wicket," he said.
"It was an unbelieve effort from both teams and great fun to watch, and it was great fun to caretake coach for a couple of games with Josh [Willcox] away.
"This was a challenging pitch to get runs on so we knew a reasonable total was always going to be tough to chase down, and the boys bowled very well, took catches and made run outs."
After being sent in to bat Bathurst got off to a rough start when Brasier, who scored a century the previous game, was removed for just one run.
Lochie Shoemark and Kobe Muir each put on 20 runs in a valuable second wicket partnership before they each fell to the bowling of Lachlan Hooper (2-14).
Jackson Smith (3-16) then gave Bathurst a major scare when he picked up three quick wickets in the middle order to have his opponents at 6-63.
Bathurst found some much needed stability through Elliott and Anderson (16), and by the time both were removed they had pushed the team into triple figures.
However, Bathurst had lost all their wickets with more than 10 overs still left in the innings.
Bathurst's opening bowling pair of Oliver Hamer and Riley Larnach were economical, and their tidy efforts helped to set up Brasier and Anderson for the breakthroughs.
They took four wickets at the cost of just three runs to have Dubbo at 4-22.
Marchant continued to be a holdout for Dubbo as the rest of the side found themselves in trouble.
He picked the gap with several well timed cover drives and began to go over the top of the Bathurst field when the wickets were falling around him.
Just as he looked to be steering the visitors to an upset win Bathurst managed to find their third and final run out of the innings to end a memorable match.
