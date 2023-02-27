Western Advocate
St Pat's keep rivals scoreless in opening games of Western under 21s

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 11:00am
St Pat's following its successful opening round of the Western under 21s on Sunday.

ST PAT'S has gotten off to the dream start in the Western under 21s, keeping both Woodbridge and Dubbo CYMS scoreless in resounding victories.

