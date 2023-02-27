St Pat's keep rivals scoreless in opening games of Western under 21s

ST PAT'S has gotten off to the dream start in the Western under 21s, keeping both Woodbridge and Dubbo CYMS scoreless in resounding victories.
Played at Cargo on Sunday, St Pat's played two 30-minute games and flogged Woodbridge 28-0 in the opening match of the day, before shutting out CYMS 20-0 in a grand final rematch.
St Pat's coach Tyson Medlyn said it was pleasing to see his team keep both teams scoreless.
"That was probably the most pleasing thing, that we kept them both to nil. It was good signs," he said.
"I was also really impressed with the intensity they played at. That usually comes down to attitude and I knew once we kicked off and I saw the intensity they were playing with, I knew they were keen and pre-season was a success.
"That sort of helped us a lot, the way the boys wanted to play and the speed they wanted to play at.
"It was clunky to start with, but the boys were getting so much success on their go forward, we were ending up in positions on the field where we didn't usually practice from.
"All in all, it was good. The boys that helped out with the pre-season stuff made it work."
In the other fixture at Cargo, CYMS claimed a comprehensive 20-2 win over Woodbridge.
Matches were also played at Narromine, with Orange Orangutans defeating Nyngan Tigers 12-6 and Castlereagh 24-6, before Nyngan kept Castlereagh scoreless in a 26-0 win.
After the opening round, St Pat's sit top of the ladder on points difference, with the Orangutans the only other team to win two of their matches.
Across the two games, Medlyn said he was impressed with the team effort showed by his players.
"There wasn't anyone that played out of their skin because we spoke about doing it for your mate. They did exactly that, which was pleasing," he said.
While St Pat's were comfortable in both games, Medlyn said there's still room for improvement.
"There's always work. You could win 100-0 and not be perfect," he said.
"I know both our games the opposition didn't score, but I'd like us to work on keeping them in their 30 or 40 [metre zone] from the kick.
"They were getting to the 40 or 50, which is a good set. I just want us to be a bit more fussy with what we're doing."
Heading into this Sunday, St Pat's will play two 30 minute matches again, with all games to played at Robertson Park at Dunedoo.
St Pat's will play Orange Orangutans at 11.10am before facing Castlereagh at 12.30pm.
