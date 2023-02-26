Western Advocate
CYMS Cougars defeat St Pat's by 15 runs to win the inaugural Western Zone Club Knockout

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 8:30am
If anyone thought there wasn't much desire to win the Western Zone Club Knockout, they forgot to tell Bailey Edmunds that - and the whole CYMS Cougars side after its extraordinary championship victory at Wade Park against St Pat's on Sunday.

