New funding to help nail down designs and plans

It's always one of the criticisms whenever local government draws up plans such as the Blayney and Millthorpe Main Street Masterplans. Just what are the details, and how much is it going to cost?
Those questions will soon be answered thanks to a $491,154 grant as part of the $560 million Resources for Regions program.
The Resources for Regions Program is part of the NSW Government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund and the money will be used to fund the investigation and designs for the two projects, plus an exciting new masterplan for Blayney Showground, including the Central West Livestock and Equestrian Centre.
Ever since the equestrian centre opened it has seen a massive increase in the utilisation of the site with groups such as Carcoar Pony Club, Blayney Horse Sports Club and Central West Dressage Club are regular users of the facility.
One of the projects that have long been talked about at the showground, particularly since the establishment of the equestrian centre, has been the construction of new stables.
"If you fail to plan, you plan to fail and I am very pleased to deliver this funding to Blayney Shire Council who are taking the initiative to future plan for the region," Member for Bathurst and deputy premier Paul Toole said.
"I would like to congratulate Blayney Shire Council for putting forward this project which will make a big difference for the people and organisations in this local community."
Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson said that council will now work towards developing new projects that will be ready to go.
"This will enable council to develop a series of shovel ready projects for the beautification and accessibility upgrades which will vastly improve the amenity of these areas," he said.
"We look forward to working with the showground user groups to get everyone on the same page with the future plans for the venue"
