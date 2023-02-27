A 21-year-old woman has been sent to jail until July 2023 for breaking into Dubbo mosque with her former partner and stealing thousands in cash.
Natrice Jackson from Redfern, pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated breaking and entering while in company of others and stealing less than $60,000. At the time of the offence, Jackson had been on bail for previous offences including breaking and entering.
Police said the offending was "particularly egregious" because Jackson and the co-accused benefited from the "excessive generosity" of a religious group during their holy time of Ramadan. The stolen sum of money was never recovered.
The prosecution case was strong and based on excellent quality CCTV footage, according to police.
The court heard the co-accused in the case was Jackson's de-facto partner at the time of the offending and that he had pleaded 'not guilty'. The man is on bail and will come before the court on March 1.
CCTV footage showed the pair breaking into the place of worship at 71 Tamworth Street on Sunday, April 3 last year, at about 2.40pm.
Police said the front door could only be opened with a code provided to members of groups. However, the code was simple to decipher as the numbers on the keypad were well worn and indicated the four digits required.
Once they entered the code, Jackson and the co-accused went inside and explored the area inside the mosque. A wall safe in the area held donation money for the mosque.
The co-accused picked up a flyer and remained in the prayer area acting as a lookout while Jackson entered the unlocked administration office. The duo spent about seven minutes inside the building, alternating positions as lookouts and searching the office.
In the office, they found a key labelled 'safe' in a key box. The co-accused returned to the main area and used the key to open the safe which held approximately $30,000 within.
Jackson ran up to pick up the money fallen on the floor. The co-accused returned to the admin office to get a Coles shopping bag to hold the large amount of cash.
The couple left the mosque through the same door they entered. The break in was recorded on CCTV which captured their actions and distinctive clothing.
Police were given information about Jackson and they found images on her Facebook profile that matched images from the CCTV. She was seen wearing the same shoes with distinct colouring and style along with a pink jumper with white writing around her waist during the offending.
About seven months later, on November 22 at 8.30am, police said they had cause to stop and speak with Jackson at Wellington Street in Waterloo. During this time, Jackson gave police a false name.
Police searched her and her bags, this is when they found documents inside that showed her true name. Jackson said the documents belonged to her aunty who was inside a unit on the same street. But a thorough check of the documents revealed a photo of Jackson which identified her and she was arrested.
Jackson began crying and the police asked her if she knew what offence they were talking about.
"Yes, I don't want to talk without my solicitor," she replied
"I knew this day would come, I've been waiting for this day to come.
"It was my ex, I'm not even talking."
In court on February 16, defence lawyer Scott Affleck said his client had spent a long time in custody, since November 22 last year.
He also submitted to the court while the section five threshold for imprisonment had been crossed, she had a history of some coercion. Mr Affleck said Jackson was supported outside of jail and her sentence assessment report said she had a willingness to do better.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Adam Corrigan, said CCTV evidence did not show any sort of coercion.
Mr Affleck further said it was an impulse event and that it was "luck". He said his client had special circumstances; a rough childhood and a disadvantaged background.
"It was luck," magistrate Gary Wilson said.
"It wasn't knowledge. It was very obviously labelled safe."
The magistrate asked Jackson, who appeared in court via audio visual link, if she would like to say anything. She shook her head.
"It's acknowledged by your solicitor, the prosecution, and the court that there is no other alternative than to impose a term of full-time imprisonment," Mr Wilson said.
"It's a serious offence.
"You've been offered a 25 per cent discount for the plea of guilty. In relation to your background, significant findings of special circumstances have been made."
He told Jackson she would be on parole for several months, and said he hoped it wouldn't stop her from relocating to Newcastle, as mentioned in a letter she submitted.
"I also note it's your first time in custody and you're a very young lady... you had no knowledge of what you were going to find or what was located in the mosque. [However], it was a significant sum of money and none of those funds were recovered," Mr Wilson said.
"I have read your letter, I trust things will turn around when you are released."
Jackson was sentenced to 12 months in prison to begin on November 22 last year, when she was taken into remand, and will expire on November 21 this year. The non-parole period in jail is eight months and she will be released to parole on July 21.
