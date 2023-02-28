IT was a vinyl fantasy for music lovers at the Bathurst Record Fair over the weekend, with more than 10,000 records, DVDs, CDs and retro trinkets for sale.
People from all over the Central West attended the fair held at Walshaw Hall, spiralling down the record rabbit hole, shopping and dropping while trying to snag a spinning steal.
The fair began at 9:00am, with an orderly line of devoted record fans waiting at the door.
It was a feast for the senses, with audio enthusiasts having the opportunity to peruse through quality products at affordable prices, while also enjoying the entertainment provided by the Inland Sea of Sound festival.
According to one of the fair organisers, Patrick Coomey, the day was a great success, with an estimated 500 people making their way through the hall throughout.
"It was wonderful to see so many people had responded to the fair, and there were vinyl lovers from Bathurst, and basically all around the Central West," he said.
"We had people from Dubbo, Orange, Lithgow, and Oberon, so it was really good."
What stood out to Mr Coomey as a favourite part of his day, was being able to witness people of all ages walking away with handfuls of vinyls.
"That's what's good about it - people sharing their love and their knowledge, and that goes through the generations as well," he said.
"The joy and interest in records ... that's becoming intergenerational," he said.
He recalled one family from Orange, making the trip to the fair, with each member searching for something in particular.
"The teenagers were looking for certain things ... while the parents were digging into other things," he said.
"I could visualise them going home with their little bundles that night and taking turns on the turntable, and how cool is that?"
As well as enjoying seeing family and friends of all ages attend the fair, Mr Coomey said another part of the day that helped to spark joy, was snagging a bargain for himself between have a spin on the turntables.
The feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive, with vendors pleased by the amount of visitors to the fair, and visitors pleased with the abundance of choice.
"The vendors that were there ... said it was their best one yet," Mr Coomey said.
The Bathurst Record Fair saw records for sale from local collectors, as well as from businesses such as Revolve Records, The Velvet Fog and Lazy Dayz.
Due to the success of the event, Mr Coomey said that the future of the fair has been completely solidified, and will definitely be back next year.
