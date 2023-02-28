Western Advocate

The Bathurst Record Fair over the weekend was a feast for kings of spin

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
Trisha Gerood, Patrick Coomey and Jon Odin at the Bathurst Record Fair. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT was a vinyl fantasy for music lovers at the Bathurst Record Fair over the weekend, with more than 10,000 records, DVDs, CDs and retro trinkets for sale.

