Western Advocate

FlyPelican says patronage is increasing, feedback is positive after six months of Bathurst-Sydney route

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor greets the first FlyPelican passengers in Bathurst in September last year. Picture by Bradley Jurd

THE new operator of Bathurst-Sydney air services says patronage was initially low when the company took over half a year ago but has "recently started to increase".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.