Warren Aubin says he won't support future subdivisions unless Bathurst roads are upgraded

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 8 2023 - 4:30am
Plans for more housing have councillor Warren Aubin concerned about the road network.

COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is putting his foot down, saying he won't vote in favour of any more major subdivisions if the road network isn't upgraded to accommodate the additional traffic.

