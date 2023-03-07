COUNCILLOR Warren Aubin is putting his foot down, saying he won't vote in favour of any more major subdivisions if the road network isn't upgraded to accommodate the additional traffic.
When an item in relation to the Laffing Waters Master Plan came before Bathurst Regional Council on February 15, he almost didn't support it.
The only thing that changed his mind was that the item sought to make changes to the Local Environment Plan, not to approve construction to commence.
Cr Warren Aubin said that, unless there is a guarantee the existing roads in the vicinity of the estate will be upgraded, he will not be supporting the approval of the subdivision.
"I agreed with the change to the LEP to allow that type of works in that new subdivision out at Laffing Waters, but I will not - repeat, I will not - vote for DA to proceed if they cannot give me a guarantee that the road network will be upgraded for the extra, at least, 10,000 vehicle movements per day that's going to occur in that area," he said.
"If they are not going to upgrade the road, I will make my stance that that subdivision should not go ahead.
"... You can't just build these things and not have the infrastructure in place. It's ludicrous."
And it's not just the Laffing Waters plan that this view extends to.
Cr Aubin said he won't vote in favour of constructing any more subdivisions unless the surrounding roads are going to be able to cater for the increase in vehicles.
"I know budgets are tight, but we cannot keep going and doing land releases on the same old roads, not to mention our water supply and all of that," Cr Aubin said.
While he acknowledges the great need for more housing, particularly as Bathurst's population is projected to grow by more than 13,000 people by 2041, he is fearful of the consequences if the road network isn't addressed at the same time.
He doesn't want to see another situation akin to Hereford Street, which is prone to congestion as thousands of residents try to get to and from work each day.
"Hereford Street is a disaster zone morning and afternoon," he said.
He is hoping that other councillors will "see the logic" in holding off on more land releases until progress is made on the road network.
"There's a lot of things that have to happen before I'm going to be happy with the road network," he said.
"I've got to take a stand somewhere along the line and this is it. I'm not going any further unless roads are improved."
