IT'S the world's oldest profession, and it's one that's followed by controversy.
But, with controversy comes captivation, and that's exactly what audiences can expect from the Bathurst production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (TBLWIT).
Based on the true story of an undercover brothel posing as a Texan chicken ranch, the musical follows the institutions Madame and her plight to keep it open, after its existence becomes a point of contention.
The Bathurst production will boast everything that viewers would expect from a play of its nature, with adult themes, nudity and course language abound.
Though taboo themes will run throughout the course of the musical, producer of TBLWIT, Sam English, said that the mature subject matter is a contributing factor for general admission tickets selling out.
"We have completely sold out, and now we've opened up some VIP tickets for up on the mezzanine and they're also selling pretty quickly," he said.
"I think it's ... because it's something you don't see a lot of in Bathurst."
Hosted from Keystone 1889, the show, set in the intimate seating style of cabaret, allows audiences the opportunity to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, all while soaking up the shows scenery.
As well as general admission audiences having the opportunity to consume tasty treats and delectable dishes, those who purchase VIP tickets will also be served a snack of their own.
"VIPs are getting a platter brought to their table by a shirtless cowboy," Mr English said.
Rehearsals for the production have been taking place since November, though the casting process has not been without complications.
"Everyone is pretty much from Bathurst and a lot of people have never done any kind of theatre before, and to cast a show like this you really have to beg and plead," Mr English said.
Despite difficulties in casting the show at the inception of the project, Mr English said that the performers are very excited to take to the stage.
This sentiment was shared by cast member Hugh Sligar - personal trainer, and bodybuilder by day, and now, performer by night.
TBLWIT will be the first production Mr Sligar has participated in.
He is portraying the roles of cowboy, aggie and bodyguard in TBLWIT, and though he is no stranger to being on stage, the musical elements of the production are quite new to him.
"It's a bit daunting. I can't say I'm all that familiar with singing and dancing, but I don't really have too much of a problem getting my rig out, so I'm happy to do that," he said.
Despite feeling a bit apprehensive about his performance, Mr Sligar said the camaraderie behind the scenes has helped to calm his nerves.
"It's been really good, for the vast majority of the guys ... it's everyone's first production, so we've been talking each other through it and helping each other through it," he said.
The opening night of the show is Saturday, March 4, with additional shows on March 5, 9, 10 and 11.
Though general admission tickets have sold out, VIP tickets are available via the Keystone website.
