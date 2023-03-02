Motorcycles, motorcycles and more motorcycles.
Bathurst's Kings Parade precinct was flooded with motorbikes as far as the eye could see on February 25 for the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show, which acted as the supreme outing for all motoring enthusiasts or those curious to see what the motorcycling scene has to offer.
The annual event held by the Brotherhood Christian Motorcycle Club, and co-hosted with the Bathurst Bad Hobos SMC, welcomed 111 bikes into the event's competition, with no less than 700 parked for the event.
Not only locals were in attendance at the event, but it also attracted visitors from an array of locations.
