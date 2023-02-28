DAVE Murray was a busy but satisfied Sofala Show president when the Western Advocate caught up with him on Monday afternoon.
As he tidied up after the village's big event on Sunday, he took some time to provide a wrap-up of the 46th annual Sofala Show.
"It went well," he said.
"We were down a little bit on horse numbers, but the weather could not have been better and we had great support from the community."
Mr Murray had been keeping an eye on the forecast in the lead-up to the show as summer in the district seemed determined to go out with a bang.
"The weather held for us," he said.
"It got a bit warm about 2pm when a little bit of a humid front came through - it felt like the temperature went up by 10 degrees, but of course it didn't, it was just the humidity.
"But we didn't get any thunderstorms."
Mr Murray said the final crowd number was still to be crunched, but show organisers were thinking it would be around the 750 mark for adults through the gate.
"And that's about on par with what we normally have," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said when show life member Robert Miller (and his wife Lyn) opened the event on Sunday, Mr Miller talked about the show's beginnings in the mid-1970s.
"It [the Sofala Show] kicked off as just a gymkhana, a horse show, and became an actual show in 1979," Mr Murray said.
"It started as a hell of a lot of people interested in horses and grew over a few years."
In terms of the various features at Sunday's 46th Sofala Show, Mr Murray said the Sofala Progress and Wattle Flat Progress groups both provided food and the Bathurst Historic Car Club brought 13 or so vehicles "of various shapes and sizes".
"It was great to have their support," he said.
Mr Murray said a group of Scottish highland dancers from Bathurst made a big effort to be at Sofala after attending a championship event on Saturday.
"They only got back [to Bathurst] late on Saturday night and they got out here [to Sofala] for a performance on Sunday afternoon, which was really wonderful," he said.
He said local stalls at the show sold items including leatherwork, trinkets, jewellery, jams and preserves, while raffle tickets and merchandise were on sale in support of the Central West Charity Tractor Trek (which raises money for the Little Wings charity and its work transporting ill country children and their families).
He said the organisers' aim for the Sofala Show was simple: "We try to keep it as a traditional country show."
Next up on the calendar in the region is the Blayney Show on March 11 before the Royal Bathurst Show is held from May 5 to 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.