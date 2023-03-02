THIS is a last reminder for tomorrow's Bathurst Merino Association Ewe Competition that will start with a meet-up at the McDonald's rear car park.
The tour bus will leave at 7.30am and return by 5pm.
A last-minute call to Kirby on 0401 402 351 may find you a bus seat.
Please enjoy the day; it's not just sheep cockies looking at sheep, it's a great chance to see some different properties and touch base with friends.
Following is the entry list and timetable:
OUR community and our businesses have just about returned to what we used to call normality with scarcely a face mask being seen at any crowded venues.
Fifth doses of Moderna vaccine are available for everyone over 16 and reports of a possibly more effective booster being available within weeks should bring more confidence.
The rural industry hardly missed a beat during the awkward years of COVID restrictions as tight controls on saleyards, abattoirs and shearing sheds were enforced to enable all of the production systems to carry on.
It seems that more workers have entered the rural workforce since the new year and they are really needed as the rebuild of both sheep and cattle totals has just about balanced supply with demand.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
THE recent passing of Mrs Marie Renshaw of Chatsworth, Perthville marks the loss of one of our district's busiest community members.
Marie and her late husband Noel could be relied on to be one of the first on the scene wherever help was needed.
Sincere sympathy to her large family. She will be greatly missed by a wide circle of friends.
A LONG-TIME resident, Alec Bedwell, died recently.
Alec and his brother Harold bought the rural supplies business in Howick Street, renamed it Bedwells, and developed it to be one of Bathurst's best small businesses.
Alec is remembered as a great friend to many and always a gentleman.
THE new technology that has come with electronic identification tags for sheep and cattle is changing the face of stud sheep selection, drafting and handling.
Commercial operators and feral goat traders are not as keen on the projected use of EID tags as the job of tagging a couple of thousand wild goats is daunting.
While the use of a reader and a computer in the years can bring brilliant results, there is still a place for the person who does the rough work, in a blue singlet and a cloud of dust. That person is invaluable.
LAST week's Red Hill production sale of Australian Whites at Wongarbon achieved a clearance of 84 rams from 102 offered for a $2750 average.
Eleven of the rams were sold to Chinese breeders in Inner Mongolia.
A Nyngan buyer who has bought rams from Red Hill for seven years said that he joins Aussie Whites rams to Dorper and Van Rooey ewes and sells lambs at four to five months with live weight of a bit above 50 kilograms.
Most of the Red Hill rams were nine to 10 months old, with the heaviest of them being 98kg.
WEEK 34 of Australian wool sales saw a final offering of 50,000 bales Australia-wide versus the initial estimated offering of 57,000 bales.
The market performed very well even with such a large offering as exporters have been buying a lot of wool and surely their funding must be getting tight.
On the other hand, the cycle time for cash has now dropped markedly after the problems that the industry had during COVID.
By the end of the week, the market had eased by only 10ac on the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) or only a 0.73pc easing in AUD terms.
The EMI stood at 1364ac/kg at the end of the week.
The 16.5 micron was down up to 30ac, 17-17.5 micron down by 15 and 18.0 micron and broader basically unchanged.
Good wools sold well. Crossbreds were unchanged for the week.
Week 35 has an early estimated offering around the 53,000 bale mark, selling in a three-day series: Fremantle and Melbourne sales Tuesday and Wednesday and Sydney on Wednesday and Thursday.
GEORGE was at the dentist's for four hours as his wisdom tooth was finally extracted.
As he was quite unsteady as he left the building, the pretty dental nurse offered to walk him home.
"Not today, love," George said, "but perhaps one day when I'm feeling a bit better."
***
THEY had six healthy young Aussie kids when mum was assigned her new password for the work computer: IUD4U.
