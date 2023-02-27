TWO leading Bathurst Athletic Club members have enjoyed a successful NSW Junior Championships campaign at Sydney on the weekend.
Both Miller Rivett and Aaron Houston competed at the state titles, but fellow club members Will Curtin and Byron Rosier unfortunately withdrew after previously entering the under 14s 800 metres and long jump, and under 13s high jump respectively.
Houston won gold in both the under 20s 1500 metres para ambulant and 800 metres para ambulant, while Rivett came fifth in the under 18s men's 3000 metres.
READ MORE:
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said it was pleasing to see how well both Houston and Rivett performed.
Curtin said he's pleased to have Houston and Rivett at the club.
"It's always great to have more senior athletes," he said.
"It really makes life interesting but they're also great role models for younger athletes coming through, giving them something to look forward to and aim for.
"We're particularly pleased that Aaron is back because we're trying to be really inclusive at the club.
"We've got a couple of younger para-athletes who are working really hard with us. Having Aaron there as an Australian representative in the para field is terrific."
Houston won both his races ahead of his only competitor Jack Conroy, with both races with comfortable times ahead of second.
Rivett's fifth place in the 3000 metres came after the top four broke away from the rest of the competitors, with Harrison Phillips eventually taking the win in a time of 9:02:94, seven seconds ahead of second, third and fourth.
Rivett finished with a time of 9:20:51.
While Rivett had to compete in tough circumstances, like any rural athlete that had to compete, Curtin said it was a great showing from him at Sydney.
"It's always a tough call being at school on Friday and then jumping in the car to head to Sydney for an event," he said.
"It's always more difficult for regional athletes to go down there and perform. We're really pleased that Miller is on board.
"He's a quality athlete. He's a quality fella and a great role model for our middle distant runners."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.