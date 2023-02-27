Western Advocate
Aaron Houston wins two events, Miller Rivett finishes fifth at NSW Junior Championships

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 8:00am
Aaron Houston pictured in action at parkrun. He won two events at the NSW Juniors Championships on the weekend. Picture by Anya Whitelaw.

TWO leading Bathurst Athletic Club members have enjoyed a successful NSW Junior Championships campaign at Sydney on the weekend.

